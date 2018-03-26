Woman charged with aggravated stalking
A Cartersville woman is accused of violating the terms of a temporary protective order against her by going onto a Lindale property Monday afternoon and being “loud and boisterous while drunk,” reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stacey Denise Thurman, 40, of 1596 Sugar Valley Road, was arrested Monday around 2 p.m. and charged with felony aggravated stalking. She is also charged with misdemeanor public drunk.
She went onto the Avenue C property of the person who took the TPO out against her.
She was in jail without bond Monday night.