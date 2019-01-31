An Alabama woman is jailed in Rome on a felony aggravated stalking charge after sending videos to a person that she had been ordered to have no contact with.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Hope Lawson, 28, of 4745 Ridge St., Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested Thursday after a warrant for her arrest was issued Jan. 25 alleging that she had sent a series of videos to the victim via the Marco Polo app.
The warrant alleges that Lawson is clearly identifiable in the videos and the videos were sent from an account identified as Amanda Lawson.
Lawson is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.