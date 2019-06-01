A domestic dispute that occurred Friday afternoon landed a Rome woman in jail on multiple felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Teira Reynolds, 21, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was charged with felonies for theft by taking and aggravated assault along with misdemeanors for reckless conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.
Reynolds is accused of slugging a man with a her fist and then attempting to run over him in an automobile. She ended up striking a parked vehicle in a lot off Dodd Boulevard causing damage to both vehicles.