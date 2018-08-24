Woman charged in High Street apartment fire
A woman is facing six felony counts of first-degree arson after being accused of starting a fire at a High Street quadplex apartment building Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Norma Jean Thornton, 45, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., room 120, was taken into custody by the Cave Spring police department at 3 p.m. Friday, the day after she used a lighter to set a king-size mattress on fire in a storage room at 1602 High St., causing significant damage to the building and collapsing part of the roof.
The fire started at 7:41 p.m., with Rome-Floyd County firefighters arriving to find one side of the building completely up in flames. The four apartments were all occupied but no one was injured. However, the damage from the blaze displaced six people who resided there.
Fire Marshal Johnie Evans said the storage room was being used as a bedroom at the time of the fire.
Firefighters stayed on scene until after 11 p.m. to overhaul the fire. Also, Dean Avenue was shut down for several hours and traffic rerouted while fire crews worked.
Thornton remained in jail without bond Friday night.