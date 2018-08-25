Woman carries drugs into jail
A Rome woman faces one felony count after crossing the guard line at the Floyd County Jail with a drug frequently prescribed for people who suffer from shingles and other nerve disorders.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Candace Marie Camp, 49, of 11 Dixie Park Drive was arrested just before 5 a.m. Saturday after entering the jail with a quantity of gabapentin. She was charged with felony crossing the guard line and misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs and drugs not in an original container.
She is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on a parole violation warrant.