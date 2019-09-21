At least one person was badly injured and a helicopter has been called in to transport them after a wreck at the intersection of Kingston Highway and the loop involving an SUV and a three-wheeled motorcycle.
According to Floyd County police officer Cody Lanier:
An orange Jeep Sahara driven by an unidentified Floyd County woman struck the three-wheeled Can Am Spyder and severely injured the driver of the motorcycle. Names were not available at the scene, however the driver of the motorcycle is a woman.