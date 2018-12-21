A Carroll County woman was jailed Friday afternoon following her arrest for reportedly having possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, at a business location on Redmond Circle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amy Waddell Wilburn, 32, of 221 Springflower Drive in Carrollton, was taken into custody at a shoe store on Redmond Circle after authorities determined she was in possession of the three substances.
She was additionally charged with another felony for crossing the guard line at the jail while still in possession of marijuana.
The possession of meth and alprazolam charges are each felonies. She was additionally charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drugs not in an original container, and disorderly conduct.
She is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.