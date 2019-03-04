handcuffs FOPD arrests

A Garden Lakes woman facing a burglary charge was in jail Monday night without bond.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Michelle Eileen Carney, 38, of 16 Grandview Drive, entered an unoccupied building on Dec. 10, 2018, and took unspecified items of property.

Carney was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with felony burglary.

Garden Lakes woman arrested on burglary warrant

