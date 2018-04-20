Woman accuses neighbor of stealing piglet
Floyd County police were called out to a Boyd Road home earlier this week to investigate the case of a missing miniature pot belly piglet, which the owner says was taken by her neighbors who had been “giving her problems” for the last several months.
According to Floyd County police reports:
On Wednesday morning, the woman noticed the 9-week-old piglet was missing from its enclosure. She told police she was sure the piglet did not escape, rather it had been taken. She said she heard the piglet squeal from inside her neighbor’s fence.
An officer spoke with the neighbor who said he did not take the piglet and had not seen it. He said he would return it if he saw it.