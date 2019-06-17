A Rome woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly taking a large amount of copper from Georgia Power property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christy Darlene Pope, 38, of 311 Waddell Street cut through fencing at Georgia Power property around 4:25 a.m. Monday and took 365 pounds of copper wire. She is also accused of taking a number of tools.
Pope is charged with felony burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and theft by taking. She was also charged with a misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.