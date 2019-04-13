A Rome woman was jailed Saturday on a felony theft by conversion charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Caroline Maynard, 20, of 34 East North Avenue is alleged to have taken money from The Home Depot Saturday morning.
Updated: April 13, 2019 @ 8:41 pm
