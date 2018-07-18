You are the owner of this article.
Woman accused of stabbing at man jailed without bond

Terina Marie Hooes

A Silver Creek woman accused of stabbing a man in the hand was in jail Wednesday night without bond.

According to Floyd County jail records:

Terina Marie Hooes, 29, of 143 Reeceburg Road in Silver Creek, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after an officer chased her down.

Hooes is accused of stabbing at a Lindale man during an argument and cutting his left hand deeply. She's charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer for failing to stop when commanded.

 

 

