Woman accused of stabbing at man jailed without bond
A Silver Creek woman accused of stabbing a man in the hand was in jail Wednesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Terina Marie Hooes, 29, of 143 Reeceburg Road in Silver Creek, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after an officer chased her down.
Hooes is accused of stabbing at a Lindale man during an argument and cutting his left hand deeply. She's charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer for failing to stop when commanded.