Brittany Danielle Mullis-Vonbehren

Brittany Danielle Mullis-Vonbehren

 (anonymous)

A woman has been charged with conspiring to furnish prohibited items to her husband, Brandon Mullis-Vonbehren, an inmate at the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Road.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Brittany Danielle Mullis-Vonbehren, 34, of 1066 Flowery Branch Road, Kingston, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Monday evening to face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and items prohibited for possession by an inmate.

The warrant for her arrest claims that, on Dec. 19, Brittany Mullis-Vonbehren put a quantity of marijuana and two packs of Bugler tobacco into a trash can at the Shannon recreation complex where it was to be picked up and smuggled into the prison.

She was released from jail on bond.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.