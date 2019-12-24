A woman has been charged with conspiring to furnish prohibited items to her husband, Brandon Mullis-Vonbehren, an inmate at the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Danielle Mullis-Vonbehren, 34, of 1066 Flowery Branch Road, Kingston, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Monday evening to face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and items prohibited for possession by an inmate.
The warrant for her arrest claims that, on Dec. 19, Brittany Mullis-Vonbehren put a quantity of marijuana and two packs of Bugler tobacco into a trash can at the Shannon recreation complex where it was to be picked up and smuggled into the prison.
She was released from jail on bond.