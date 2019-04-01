A Floyd County woman was in jail on a forgery charge Monday, with a bond set at $3,500.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail records:
Ellen Marie Castro, 28, of 247 McGrady Road was arrested on a felony forgery charge late Sunday night at McDonald's on Martha Berry Boulevard.
County police were called to the restaurant because Castro had attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit bill. An employee said the man with her had used a fake $100 bill at the store earlier that day and it was still on site.
Both bills "were of such poor likeness to real currency ... that it was immediately obvious to me that this was not a mistake," the officer reported.
Castro said another man gave her the bill when he bought her laptop.
It was unclear from the report why the man with her was not also arrested but police intended to view video from the earlier transaction.