Woman accused of having meth, Xanax
A Marietta woman remained in jail Saturday night pending $5,700 bond after being accused of having methamphetamine and Xanax.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Brooke Selman, 36, of 444 Piedmont Road, Marietta, is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in their original container.
She was arrested by Rome police at 3:43 p.m. Friday at 911 Shorter Ave.