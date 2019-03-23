A Rome woman has been jailed after allegedly forging a victim's signature to power of attorney documents in order to obtain the person's paycheck while he was in jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Meghin Grace McCary, 28, of 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., was arrested at her home and charged with felonies for two counts of forgery in the first degree and misdemeanors for forgery in the fourth degree and theft by taking
Investigators claim that between Dec. 3 and Jan. 16, she forged a man's name to a handwritten note, improperly authorizing her to pick up the man's payroll check, then signed the victim's name to the check to obtain more than $113 in cash.