Woman accused of drunkenly banging on door, having drugs
A Rockmart woman was arrested late Friday night after allegedly banging on the door of another person’s property while under the influence of alcohol and in possession of pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deborah Frazier, 53, of 2964 U.S. 27, was arrested just before 11:30 p.m. She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in their original container and public drunk.
Police found her on the property in the 5700 block of Ga. 101 around 10:30 p.m. While she was banging on the door, she was swearing and yelling out threats. She had Xanax and gabapentin pills on her.
She remained in jail Saturday pending $3,500 bond.