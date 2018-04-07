Woman accused of driving stolen vehicle
A Centre, Alabama, woman was in jail without bond Saturday night after being accused of driving a stolen car and having a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in her purse.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stacey Leann McGatha, 36, of 850 County Road 76, Centre, Alabama, was arrested around noon Saturday. Police saw her vehicle drifting outside her lane and pulled her over. During the traffic stop, police discovered the vehicle she was driving was stolen. Police found the pipe during a search.
She is charged with felony possession of meth and theft by receiving, as well as misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain a lane.
Spencer Lahr, staff writer