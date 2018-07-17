Woman accused of damaging man’s property
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Tuesday night after being accused of damaging the property of a man she was living with at the Ashland Park Apartments.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffani Latrice Scott, 34, of 234 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the incident took place. She is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree.
The report does not indicate what kind of property Scott damaged, but damages did exceed $500.