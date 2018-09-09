Woman accused of cutting another indicted on assault charge
A Rome woman accused of cutting another woman with a knife during a fight was among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail records, Janetta Renee Saxton, 20, of 500 Wilson Ave., was indicted on a felony aggravated assault charge.
Saxton reportedly cut the 30-year-old Rockmart woman several times, on the arms and hand, during a fight on June 30 at a home on Crane Street.
Also, two Rome men were indicted on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly choking women in two separate incidents.
In the first incident, Jonathan Adam Riddle, 33, of 100 Calhoun Ave., is accused of forcibly entering a woman's apartment in the 1300 block of Redmond Circle on the evening of Aug. 15 where he grabbed a woman by the throat and began choking her. The victim still had visible choke marks around her throat when police got to the scene.
Riddle then shoved another person aside during the altercation before he fled the home that evening.
In the second incident, Joshua Cody Pace, 37, of 705 Lee Ave., was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge after allegedly choking a 40-year old female at his home between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 7. When police arrived and got Pace out of the house, he refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed and attempted to re-enter the residence resulting in two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Jennifer D. Leiter, possession of a firearm by convicted felon;
Eddie D. Tant, burglary;
Joshua R. Crook, aggravated assault;
Ebenildo G. Deleon, false statements and writings;
David H. Cescutti, rape;
Kenneth B. Chambers, aggravated assault;
Caleb T. Clark, burglary;
Wayne D. Boatner, burglary;
Recole J. Diamond, aggravated stalking;
Stacy L. Fluker, aggravated stalking;
Anthony C. Lopez, aggravated stalking;
Casey M. Royal, theft by receiving;
John R. Ayers, terroristic threats;
Danny G. Hall, terroristic threats;
Maurice Z. Stocks, theft by receiving