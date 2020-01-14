A Northeast Floyd County woman is charged with multiple drug-related felonies including conspiring to distribute oxycodone.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Loretta Lynn Terhune, 56, of 363 Potts Road was arrested Monday at the intersection of Avenue A and North Fifth Avenue on multiple warrants after a Metro Task Force investigation into the sale of oxycodone at her residence on Jan. 9.
The conspiracy charges date as far back as August of last year and involve drug deals that allegedly occurred at several locations.
A search warrant carried out at Terhune's home Jan. 10 turned up a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales and glass smoking devices
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, sale of controlled substances without FDA approval, two counts of attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and a misdemeanor for possession of drug-related objects.