Woman accused of concealing elderly man, depriving him of medical care
A Floyd County woman accused of exploiting a 79-year-old man for fi-nancial gain was in jail Thursday pending a $7,900 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Theresa Lynn Duffey, 55, of 2092 Old Summerville Road, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday evening and jailed on felony charges of making false statements and exploiting an elder adult.
Duffey is accused of concealing the man from police who were looking for him, falsely portraying herself as the man's caretaker and keeping him away from his home. "depriving him of essential medical services."
She's also accused of taking $42 from three girls under false pretenses and is facing three misdemeanor counts of theft by deception.