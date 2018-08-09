Woman accused of bringing meth over guardline at jail
After a woman was taken to jail following her arrest Thursday morning, two bags of methamphetamine were found in her possession after she had crossed the guardline.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deidra Amanda Tidwell, 35, of 106 Walnut Ave., Lindale, was arrested at 7 a.m. on a felony failure to appear bench warrant. Around a half-hour later, jail personnel found the two bags of meth she had concealed on her.
She is charged with two felony counts of possession of meth and crossing county guardlines with drugs.
She was in jail without bond Thursday night.