Floyd County police have arrested a Catoosa County resident who reportedly stole an automobile from the parking lot of a local industry.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnathan Lee Whittemore, 27, of 385 Whittemore Hollow Road, Ringgold, went a lot at the Balta plant, 3765 New Calhoun Highway, Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. where he took a 1988 Honda Civic worth $1,500.
His arrest Thursday came less than 36 hours after he had been arrested on other burglary and motor vehicle theft charges locally for taking a 2009 Honda Civic from and entering property on Shorter Avenue Wednesday morning.
The new charges include felony motor vehicle theft and criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.