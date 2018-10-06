Breaking News
West Rome man facing multiple child sex charges
A Floyd County man is being detained in the Floyd County Jail without bond on multiple sex charges that go back for eight to ten years.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Glenn Morgan, 64, of 636 Barker Road, is charged with felonies for child molestation, aggravated sodomy and sexual battery. He was arrested Friday night on one warrant that claims he committed acts of a sexually explicit nature with a female victim between April of 2008 and April 2010 when the victim was five and seven.
Two other warrants indicate that similarly explicit acts took place at the same location during the same time frame but only report the victim was under the age of 16.