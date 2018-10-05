West Rome man facing child molestation charge
A West Rome resident is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature after a child came forward to detail acts that are alleged to have occurred six year ago.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Saul Orozco Limon, 67, of 28 Ohio Drive was jailed Thursday after his arrest on warrants charging him with felonies for enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery and child molestation.
The acts are alleged to have occurred in June of 2012 and involved a child who was under the age of 13 at the time.
Limon is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on the local charges and a hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.