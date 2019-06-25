Police charged a West Rome man with felony possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine after finding him with a spoon containing meth and "a small amount of crack cocaine," jail reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A Rome police officer arrested Bradley Clifford Wimpy, 30, of 105 Burnett Ferry Road, on Tuesday around 10:42 p.m. at 1501 Martha Berry Blvd. after finding the drugs. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
He remained in jail on Monday on $5,700 bond.
Woman facing meth charge
A Rome woman was transferred from the Gordon County Jail on Monday to face meth charges in Floyd County, jail reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant on at 216 East 20th St. on Friday and found Melissa Lynn Roden, 45, of 8 Morningside Drive, with a glass pipe and syringe both containing suspected meth.
She remained in jail Monday morning on $5,700 bond.