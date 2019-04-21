Indictments - court

A West Rome man accused of sexually assaulting a minor over a 5-year period of time was among the Floyd County indictments filed Friday morning. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports: 

Stephen Jeremy Chatman, 33, of 2531 Shorter Ave., was arrested on January 31 and charged with three counts of aggravated sodomy for committing acts of a sexual nature with a minor over a five-year period.

As of Sunday evening, Chatman was still being held without bond. 

The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.

Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:

Toby L. Eden, financial transaction card fraud;

Melissa A. Hall and Jerry E. McClain, armed robbery;

James B. Bloodworth, II, aggravated assault;

Dante R. Edmondson, attempt to elude;

Kevin C. Buchanan, prohibited internet activities;

Justin W. Clark, identity fraud;

Colby L. Pope, burglary;

Kevin O. Weaver, entering automobile;

Cody J. Crocker, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;

Alvin D. Anthony, obstruction of officer;

Philemon M. Bowles, attempt to elude;

Charles A. Brock, theft by receiving;

Zachary R. Burk, Criminal damage to property;

Linda G Simmons and Shannon D. Wheat, burglary;

Shannon D. Wheat, burglary;

Kevin O. Weaver, entering automobile;

Jeffery L. Carter, aggravated assault;

Sekou N. Toon, aggravated assault;

Crawford A. Cammack, exploitation of disabled adult;

Derricus J. Wade, aggravated assault. 