A West Rome man accused of sexually assaulting a minor over a 5-year period of time was among the Floyd County indictments filed Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Jeremy Chatman, 33, of 2531 Shorter Ave., was arrested on January 31 and charged with three counts of aggravated sodomy for committing acts of a sexual nature with a minor over a five-year period.
As of Sunday evening, Chatman was still being held without bond.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Toby L. Eden, financial transaction card fraud;
Melissa A. Hall and Jerry E. McClain, armed robbery;
James B. Bloodworth, II, aggravated assault;
Dante R. Edmondson, attempt to elude;
Kevin C. Buchanan, prohibited internet activities;
Justin W. Clark, identity fraud;
Colby L. Pope, burglary;
Kevin O. Weaver, entering automobile;
Cody J. Crocker, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Alvin D. Anthony, obstruction of officer;
Philemon M. Bowles, attempt to elude;
Charles A. Brock, theft by receiving;
Zachary R. Burk, Criminal damage to property;
Linda G Simmons and Shannon D. Wheat, burglary;
Shannon D. Wheat, burglary;
Kevin O. Weaver, entering automobile;
Jeffery L. Carter, aggravated assault;
Sekou N. Toon, aggravated assault;
Crawford A. Cammack, exploitation of disabled adult;
Derricus J. Wade, aggravated assault.