Weekend sees rash of vehicle break ins
Several vehicles around Rome were reported broken into over the weekend.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Several items were reported stolen from a 2014 Nissan Rogue while parked at a Wilkins Drive address Friday. Taken were a black fossil wallet, a journey credit card, the victim’s social security card and birth certificate.
A 2013 Mazda on Charlton Court was damaged and broken into early Sunday morning, but nothing appeared to be stolen. The driver’s side door handle was broken off, however.
A 2004 Toyota Avalon and 2006 Audi were also entered at a Vineland Drive address. Notebooks were found by an officer nearby that the Toyota owner said had been inside a backpack in his vehicle, but nothing else was reported stolen.
Also on Vineland Drive, a 2017 Cadillac Escalade was entered while parked unlocked in a driveway and a wallet containing $200 was taken, along with the victim’s drivers license and credit card. An alcoholic beverage was also taken from a cooler in the garage.