Weathington Road blaze investigated as an arson
A fire that burned a vacant mobile home on Weathington Road is classified as suspicious and is being investigated as an arson, according to Rome-Floyd County Fire investigator Mary Catherine Chewning.
A neighbor called 911 at around 10:40 p.m. to report the blaze and county police found the structure fully engulfed in flames.
Witnesses said the home has been abandoned for several years, although it had not been cleared of the previous resident's belongings. They told Floyd County police that people frequent an old dirt road in the area "to hide and use drugs" and a man said he heard the sound of a dirt bike about 30 minutes before the fire started.