A Rome man faces a couple of felony weapons charges in the wake of an investigation into a shooting on Hardy Avenue that took place on May 30.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wallace Chambers Jr., 46, of 413 Branham Ave., has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for allegedly shooting of Johnny Price to death with a handgun in the 500 block of Hardy Avenue May 30.
He has been in jail since his original arrest on a murder warrant June 4.