Two women ordered to perform community service were in jail without bond Wednesday, charged with faking the documentation.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The women were arrested Wednesday on felony warrants taken out by Rome police.
Kendricia Shaylon Tate, 24, of 202 E. Main St., is accused of turning in false documentation at Rome Municipal Court on Jan. 30, and faking the signature of the manager at the facility where she was supposed to be doing community service.
Tate is charged with first degree forgery, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
Jordan Lynn Brown, 20, of 1754 Grady Road in Rockmart, is accused of presenting fake community service documentation to Rome Municipal Court on Jan. 7. She's charged with filing false documents and making false statements and writings.