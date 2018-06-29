Warrants: Woman used stolen credit card for electric bill, pizza
A Rome woman was arrested on two felony warrants Friday, charging her with using a stolen credit card to pay her Georgia Power bill and purchase food from Pizza Hut.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Akida Muldrew, 36, of 67 Green and Gold Blvd., was charged with two felony counts of financial transaction card fraud.
According to warrants, she used the stolen credit card twice on June 10. She paid her $162.25 Georgia Power bill and made a $60 purchase at Pizza Hut.
The owner of the card is from Brunswick and had reported the unauthorized charges on her account to police.