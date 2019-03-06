A Cedartown woman accused of not performing court-ordered community service was in jail Wednesday night facing felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Stephanie Andrade, 21, of 1694 Lees Chapel Road in Cedartown, was being held with no bond set after her arrest Tuesday on warrants.
Andrade is accused of presenting falsified community service documentation to the Rome Municipal Court clerk on Feb. 14, to show hours of work she did not perform.
She is charged with felony counts of filing false documents, false statements and writings and forgery.