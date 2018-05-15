Warrants: Rome man tried to strangle woman, broke hotel window
A Rome man accused of trying to strangle a woman at the Sunrise Inn & Suites was in jail Tuesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Myron Dewayne Reid, 33, of 307 Perkins St., was arrested on warrants stemming from the attack on a woman he knows, which happened April 26 at the hotel on Martha Berry Highway. During the incident, he put his hands around her neck to choke her, broke a large window at the hotel and hid in her car.
Reid is charged with the felonies aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the second degree, and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He's also facing three probation violations.