Warrants: Pair conspired on Facebook to kill woman
A pair of Rome men were arrested on felony charges Tuesday, accused of conspiring to kill a woman via Facebook messenger back in March.
Robert Keith Tincher III, 25, of 636 Barker Road SW, and Steven Walter Brooks, 25, or 168 B South Avery Road were both in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday after warrants state they conspired to kill Tincher’s wife on March 15.
According to warrants:
Tincher and Brooks communicated through several messages sent through Facebook that discussed killing the victim. Tincher advised she would be “six feet under,” while Brooks said he would put the victim “six feet deep.” The two also discussed a “contract” that was out on the victim.
Both men are charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.