Police were looking Sunday night for a Rome man accused of shooting another man at the Callier Forest Apartments.
"The victim is still in the hospital but he is expected to survive," Sgt. Brandon Pledger said.
Warrants were issued for Derricus Jamar Wade, charging him with aggravated assault in the shooting of Dakota Allen Malone, according to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the apartments at 131 Dodd Blvd. Malone was shot twice in the back, Burnett said.
Pledger said the shooting "followed some sort of dispute. We're not sure what it was about yet."
Witnesses on the scene provided information to investigators that led to the issuance of the warrant. Pledger said a .45 caliber handgun was taken as evidence.
Wade, 28, is on parole from a 2015 aggravated assault conviction in Floyd County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website. He was released Feb. 14, 2018, from Telfair State Prison. His incarceration could have run to Sept. 9, 2020, on charges that also included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports on July 29, 2015, police found Wade at the Callier Forest Apartments with a stolen Ruger LCP .380 handgun. The DOC website lists assault and weapons convictions dating back to 2007.