Warrants: Inmate tried to smuggle drugs into prison
A Jonesboro man just released from prison where he was serving a sentence for armed robbery was in jail without bond on drug charges Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail and Georgia Department of Corrections records:
Khahil Malik Hardeman, 34, of 8398 Stonewall Jackson Drive in Jonesboro, was brought to the county jail Wednesday from Wheeler Correctional Facility where he was finishing up a 15-year sentence on Clayton County charges that included carjacking and armed robbery.
Warrants accuse Hardeman of trying to smuggle drugs into the Floyd County Prison on Blacks Bluff Road on June 9.
He attempted to smuggle "an item of methamphetamine" before entering the prison but later became ill. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center where "he produced the item of methamphetamine from his rectum." Marijuana rolled in plastic wrap was also hidden in his sock.
Hardeman is charged with two felony counts of having items prohibited to inmates, felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.