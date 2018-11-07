A Rome woman accused of lying to investigators with the U.S. Marshal Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force was in jail without bond Wednesday on a felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Precious K. Echols, 28, of 305 Hardy Ave., was arrested on a warrant Wednesday charging her with making false statements and writings.
Echols was shown photos of fugitives Quentin Dixon and Aundare Griffin on Oct. 18 and falsely told investigators she had never seen or spoken to the men. The warrant did not indicate why they were being sought.