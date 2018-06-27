Warrant: Woman committed fraud with debit card
A Silver Creek woman was in jail Tuesday after police say she used someone’s debit card without their permission.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Karen Colleen Stewart, 34, of 3755 Rockmart Road SE, is charged with four felony counts of financial transaction fraud after she took a victim’s debit card without her permission and withdrew $200 plus fees at the ATM inside a Rome business on June 16.
Stewart also used the victim’s debit card at three other locations, including two businesses in Rockmart, with a total amount taken of $674.45.