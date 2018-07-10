Warrant: Victim needed stitches in head after attack by local man
A Floyd County man charged with aggravated battery was released from jail on bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
William Scott Phillips, 20, of 5750 Big Texas Valley Road, was arrested Monday on a warrant.
Phillips is accused of punching a man in the face on March 22 at a restaurant on Martha Berry Highway. The victim fell and hit the back of his head and was knocked out. He needed stitches to close the wound.
Phillips is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery.