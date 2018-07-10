You are the owner of this article.
Warrant: Victim needed stitches in head after attack by local man

William Scott Phillips

A Floyd County man charged with aggravated battery was released from jail on bond Tuesday.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

William Scott Phillips, 20, of 5750 Big Texas Valley Road, was arrested Monday on a warrant.

Phillips is accused of punching a man in the face on March 22 at a restaurant on Martha Berry Highway. The victim fell and hit the back of his head and was knocked out. He needed stitches to close the wound.

Phillips is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery.