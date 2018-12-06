A Silver Creek man accused of bringing drugs for sale into the Floyd County Work Release Center was in jail Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Patrick Wayne Gaylor, 32, of 370 Donahoo Road in Silver Creek, is charged with the felonies inmate possessing prohibited items and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Gaylor was an inmate at the work release center on Jan. 7 when he smuggled in 15 Gabapentin capsules on his return from a home pass. He was sent to Autry State Prison and picked up Wednesday upon his re-lease.
His bond is set at $5,700.