A Rome woman was in jail Tuesday, accused of aiding a known fugitive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Jeannie Lou Culberson, 46, of 3189 Martha Berry Highway, knowingly harbored a known fugitive in an effort to help him elude a lawful arrest on March 12. Culberson witnessed the fugitive provide authorities with false information, and then transported him to another location knowing that he had an active warrant.
Culberson is charged with felony hindering apprehension of a criminal as well as a parole violation. She was in jail Wednesday without bond.