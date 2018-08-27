Warrant: Rome man took safe from residence
A Rome man was arrested Sunday evening on a felony burglary warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Dell Shadwick, 38, of 11 Cordle Drive, hid from deputies in a closet at an Old Summerville Road residence Sunday as an active arrest warrant was being served.
The warrant states that on July 9, Shadwick forcefully entered a home on Covered Springs Drive and took a safe.
Shadwick is charged with felony first degree burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor.