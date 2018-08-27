You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Warrant: Rome man took safe from residence

Christopher Dell Shadwick

Christopher Dell Shadwick

A Rome man was arrested Sunday evening on a felony burglary warrant.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christopher Dell Shadwick, 38, of 11 Cordle Drive, hid from deputies in a closet at an Old Summerville Road residence Sunday as an active arrest warrant was being served.

The warrant states that on July 9, Shadwick forcefully entered a home on Covered Springs Drive and took a safe.

Shadwick is charged with felony first degree burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

Comments disabled.