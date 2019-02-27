A Rome man was in jail Wednesday on a $10,100 bond facing several drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Tyrell Deshun Spencer Sr., of 105 North Elm Street, left 42.9 grams of marijuana concealed outside the Fielder Recreation Center, 1598 E. 16th Street on Jan. 23.
The drugs had been packaged into three individual balls, placed in a black plastic bag and concealed in garbage can. Spencer had conspired with two inmates to provide them with drugs to be smuggled into the Floyd County Prison.
Spencer is charged with felony conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, providing items prohibited for possession by inmates and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.