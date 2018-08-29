Warrant: Rome man broke victim’s nose during argument
A Rome man was in the Floyd County Jail early Wednesday morning, accused of punching a victim in the face.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Bobby Renorris Watkins, 49, of 506 King St., pinned a victim down on a bed Monday evening and struck the woman in the face with his fist, breaking her nose in three places.
Watkins turned himself in to deputies at the jail Wednesday and is charged with felony aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act.