A Rockmart man was jailed Sunday, accused of a whole slew of traffic violations related to a police chase in August of last year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Shamari Tylee Agee, 27, of 236 Thorn Thicket Drive, led police in Floyd County on a chase on Aug. 28 near Cave Spring Road and Darlington Drive.
Agee initially stopped for police then sped off southbound on Cave Spring Road, approaching speeds around 90 miles-per-hour before the pursuit was terminated. His identity was eventually determined by a social media post minutes after the incident making fun of law enforcement for being “slow AF.” The vehicle owner also confirmed Agee’s identity as the driver.
Agee is charged with felony attempting to elude law enforcement, and misdemeanors driving while licenses suspended/revoked, driving too fast for conditions, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, reckless driving and speeding. He is being held on a $7,900 bond.