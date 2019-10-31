Two women turned themselves in at the Floyd County Jail Wednesday, both accused of stealing from their elderly employer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Johnnie Leann Guerrero, 43, 7215 County Rd. 16, Centre, Ala., and Betty Ann McDaniel, 52, 173 Hawkins Rd., are each charged with felony exploitation of a disabled person and misdemeanor fourth degree forgery.
While working for an 81-year-old man, Guerrero took a check from his check book and cashed it at a nearby store without permission, signing the man's name in the amount of $400. McDaniel took two checks without permission, cashing one for an amount of $250.
Both women remained in Jail Wednesday afternoon on multiple property bonds.