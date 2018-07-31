Warrant: Man videos mentally disabled man taking clothes off
A Rome man has been arrested on charges from an incident in which he allegedly told a mentally disabled man he had “spiders on him” and filmed the victim as he took off all his clothes, then posted the video to Facebook.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crawford Alexander Cammack, 44, of 303B Cherokee St., was arrested Tuesday, over a month after the incident. He is charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, along with misdemeanor violating a prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions.
The filming of the 29-year-old mentally disabled man happened on May 20 at an “unknown location,” according to a warrant. Cammack told the man he had “spiders on him” while Cammack took a video of him as he became distressed.
This caused the victim to take his clothes off until he was nude. The video shows the man’s genitals and buttocks. Cammack then put the video on Facebook.
The man “was currently under the care of Highland Rivers Mental Health Clinic,” the warrant stated.
He was in jail without bond Tuesday night.