Warrant: Man tried to run over police officers with his truck
A Kingston man arrested Sunday on warrants stemming from January traffic stop was in jail without bond on 10 felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joseph Steven Phillips, 40, of 206 Gentry Road in Kingston is accused of "attempting to murder two law enforcement officers" serving a felony probation warrant.
The incident started shortly before midnight on Jan. 6, when police tried to initiate a traffic stop on Ga. 140 at Rush Chapel Road. Phillips led them on a 3-mile chase, speeding his Dodge Ram truck through a construction zone, swerving across lanes and at one point spinning out and damaging some construction work.
He was driving the Dodge when he saw officers at his home and accelerated toward them, barely missing them as he drove up the drive. He then executed a U-turn and drove at them again as he fled.
Phillips was arrested at his home Sunday and charged with five felony counts of obstruction of officers, two felony counts of aggravated assault on police performing their duties, felony fleeing police, felony aggravated assault on an officer and felony probation violation.
He also is facing misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct, criminal trespass and speeding in a work zone.